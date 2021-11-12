The South African teacher raising the next generation of eco-warriors

As a teacher in Cape Town’s largest township, Xoli Fuyani is introducing environmental education to schools in marginalized communities.
Through her programs, she’s committed to mentoring the next generation of climate activists.
As a teacher in Cape Town’s largest township, Xoli Fuyani is introducing environmental education to schools in marginalized communities.
Through her programs, she’s committed to mentoring the next generation of climate activists.
Nigeria’s famous hitmaker, Olamide, is creating a platform for the next generation of Nigerian musicians to thrive. In South..