5 things you need to know - Friday, November 12

LET'S GET TO THE FIVE THINGSOU YNEED TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO...RIGHT NOW, ANY ADULTN ICOLORADO CAN GET THEIR BOOSTERSHOT...IF THEY MEET THE ELIGIBILITYTIMEFRAME...THIS COMES AFTER GOVERNOR JAREDPOLIS FORMALLY ISSUED ANEXECUTIVE ORDER TO EXPD ANBOOSTER SHOTS TO ADULT..S.NOT JUST THOSE CONSIDERED TO BEHIGHA RISK...FOLLOWING GUIDANCE ISSUED BYHE TSTATE'S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICEREARLIER THIS WEEK.POLIS' ORDER CALLS THE STATE AHIGH RISK PLACE WHEN IT COMES TOCOVID-19.RIGHT NOW THERE'S A 500 DOLLARREWARD TO HELP TRACK DOWN THEPERSON WHO KILLED A WOMAN INCOLORADO SPRINGS LAST SATURDAYON GALLEY ROAD NEAR THE CITADELMALL.POLICE SAY THIS MOTORCYCLERIDER OPENED FIRE ON THE VEHLEICTHAT 32- YEAR-OLD "JESCASIYSMAMEAZ" AND HER HUSBAND WERERIDING IN.JESSICA WAS KILLEDND A HERHUSBAND WAS WOUNDED.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION...CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT719-634-7867...OR SUBMIT A TIP ONLINET ACRIME-STOP- DOT-T.NEIN WASHINGTON, PRESIDENT BIDENMEETS WITH HIS CABINET TOD TO AYDISCUSS IMPLIMENTATION OF THEBIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTUREBILL...THAT HE'S EXPECTED TO SIGN INTOLAW ON MONDAY.NOW, WITH CONSUMER PRICESRISING, SOME DEMOCRATSRE AMAKING THE CASE THAT PASSING HISLARGER SOCIAL SPENDINGND ACLIMATE CHANGE BILL...IS THE PATH FOARRWD TO EASINGAMERICANS' CASH CRUNCH.BUT EVEN IF THAT PASSES THEHOUSE, IT FACES SIGNIFICANTOPPOSITION IN THE SENATE.AND SKATE IN THE PARK RETURNS TOACCAA CIPARK IN COLORADO SPRINGSTODAY...TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED AT THEDOOR... NOT ONLINE.THIS YEAR'S SKATE IN THE PARKSEASON WILL RUN FROM TONIGHTTHROUGH JAN.31STTHE COST IS 10-DOLLARS A TICKETAND INCLUDES SKATES.CHILDREN FOUR AND UNDER ARFREEEWITH A PAID ADT.ULMILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDERSGET A DOLLAR OFF THEIR TICKETS.