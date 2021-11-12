How to cool a warming world

The warmer it gets, the more people use air conditioning—but the more people use air conditioning, the warmer it gets.
Is there any way out of this trap?
00:00: What’s the cooling conundrum?
01:05: The pros and cons of AC 03:28: How to reinvent air conditioning 05:02: Can buildings be redesigned to keep cool?
07:30: Scalable, affordable cooling solutions 10:24: Policy interventions for cooling
