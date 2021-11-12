Justin Bieber’s Struggle for Sobriety Brought Up Painful Memories for Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber's Struggle for Sobriety , Brought Up Painful Memories, for Wife Hailey .

'Us Weekly' reports that Hailey Bieber recently spoke about how her husband's past addiction problems brought up difficult memories from her own childhood.

In an appearance on the 'Victoria's Secret Voices' podcast on Nov.

10, the model said that her father, Stephen Baldwin, had always been open about his own addiction.

Hailey said that her father's openness about his own struggle was something that she "always appreciated" over the years.

He was always extremely open about why being sober worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and why that comes out, Hailey Bieber, via 'Victoria's Secret Voices' podcast.

The 24-year-old model went on to say that she was , “never somebody who struggled with any substances” , because of her experiences growing up.

I was so aware of it because of my dad.

He had a really big issue with cocaine and I was like, 'I’m never trying it' because I was so scared that if I tried it one time it might lead into something else, Hailey Bieber, via 'Victoria's Secret Voices' podcast.

According to 'Us Weekly,' Hailey's experience helped her husband on his own journey to sobriety.

When I was talking before about working on a lot of stuff when we first got married, I think that was a part of it too.

Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult, Hailey Bieber, via 'Victoria's Secret Voices' podcast