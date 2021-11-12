COVID-19 Explodes in Vermont, the Nation’s Most-Vaccinated State

COVID-19 Explodes , in Vermont, the Nation's, Most-Vaccinated State.

ABC News reports the state of Vermont is experiencing its worst surge of COVID-19 to date.

ABC News reports the state of Vermont is experiencing its worst surge of COVID-19 to date.

Almost 72% of Vermont's residents are vaccinated, making it the most-vaccinated state in the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Vermont had the 12th-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the last week.

ABC News also reports that Vermont tests more people than nearly every other state.

Vermont state data shows seven day averages of COVID-19 cases rose 42%.

Experts agree there is no simple answer to this unexpected rise in cases, but many of them point to the delta variant.

We're seeing the impact of the highly-contagious delta variant.

It really is so contagious, it seeks out pretty much every unvaccinated person.

, Dr. Jan Carney, associate dean for public health and health policy at the University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine, via ABC News.

Though the northern region of the United States was mostly spared from initial surges of the delta variant, the onset of winter has seen cases rising.

Though the northern region of the United States was mostly spared from initial surges of the delta variant, the onset of winter has seen cases rising.

Experts in Vermont say the state may also be a victim of its previous success, pointing to the lack of natural COVID-19 immunity among its residents.

According to ABC News, of all those who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Vermont, two-thirds are unvaccinated.

According to ABC News, of all those who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Vermont, two-thirds are unvaccinated