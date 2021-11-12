Sterling Heights Stevenson hosts Macomb Dakota in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

In our final Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week for the 2021 high school football season, Sterling Heights Stevenson hosts Macomb Dakota in a Division 1 regional final.
Sterling Heights Stevenson beats Chippewa Valley 36-32 in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.
In a battle of 4-1 teams, Chippewa Valley hosts Sterling Heights Stevenson in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week. Jeanna..