This NGO is cloning the world's oldest trees to tackle climate change

David Milarch and the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive in California are on a mission to reforest the planet with ancient trees.
David Milarch and the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive in California are on a mission to reforest the planet with ancient trees.
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar is developing a number of..
Watch VideoLightning-sparked wildfires killed thousands of giant sequoias this year, adding to a staggering two-year death toll..