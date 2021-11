ADAC GT Masters 2021 - Champions Ricardo Feller and Christopher Mies

Quadruple championship success in the ADAC GT Masters: At the season finale at the Nürburgring, Audi Sport driver Christopher Mies and his teammate Ricardo Feller secured the title in the drivers’ classification.

Their team Montaplast by Land-Motorsport won the ADAC GT Masters Team classification.

Ricardo Feller was also delighted with the title in the Junior classification.

The Trophy title went to Florian Spengler, another Audi driver.