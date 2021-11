PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal expressway aboard IAF fighter jet | Oneindia News

PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway in UP tomorrow by landing on an airstrip aboard an IAF fighetr jet.

Ahead of the the Prime Minister's arrival, IAF fighter aircraft were seen conducting trial runs on the airstrip in Sultanpur.

