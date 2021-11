PM and other officials arrive at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet

The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Vincent Keaveny, hosts the Lord Mayor's Banquet at Guildhall, City of London.

Boris Johnson, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Lord Chancellor Dominic Raab and other high profile political and business figures are attending.

The Prime Minister is expected to make a speech.

