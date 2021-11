Kirsten Dunst And Benedict Cumberbatch Didn't Speak While Filming ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch open up about their extreme methods of getting into character for “The Power of The Dog”.

The new film sees Cumberbatch star as Phil Burbank, a troubled rancher who torments his brother (Jesse Plemons), sister-in-law (Dunst) and her young son.