The Power of the Dog Movie Trailer

The Power of the Dog Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him.

When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

Directed by Jane Campion starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons, Thomasin McKenzie, Keith Carradine, Frances Conroy release date December 1, 2021 (in select theaters and on Netflix)