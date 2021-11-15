Beto O'Rourke to Run for Governor of Texas

'The New York Times' reports Beto O'Rourke has announced his intentions of being the next governor of Texas.

O'Rourke, a Democrat, would be challenging the highly-financed and uber-conservative Greg Abbott.

Abbott has been Governor of Texas for two consecutive terms. The office of the Governor of Texas hasn't been held by a Democrat since 1996.

A former El Paso congressman, O'Rourke has been a voice for Democrats and political activists of Texas.

Those in positions of public trust have stopped listening to, serving and paying attention to — and trusting — the people of Texas.

, Beto O'Rourke, politician, via The New York Times.

In contrast to current governor Abbott, O'Rourke is a supporter of strengthened pandemic-related health measures.

O'Rourkes message to voters is simple: He's been there for Texans as Abbott has merely appeased his own party and satisfied his own political ambitions.

Abbott's campaign responded to O'Rourke's announcement with a statement and a video of O'Rourke's face slowly morphing into Joe Biden.

The last thing Texans need is President Biden’s radical liberal agenda coming to Texas under the guise of Beto O’Rourke, Mark Miner, campaign spokesman Greg Abbott for Governor of Texas, via The New York Times.

