Home security video shows moment 3-year-old boy abducted in Sacramento

Video captured from a security camera shows a mother struggle to hold her son just before a man, who neighbors said is the boy’s father, ripped him out of her arms.
Video captured from a security camera shows a mother struggle to hold her son just before a man, who neighbors said is the boy’s father, ripped him out of her arms.
The woman can be seen pleading as she clings to her son.
*UPDATE: Nov. 12, 2021, 12:30 p.m. EST *We've rounded up all of the best early Black Friday deals as of Nov. 12 — here are our..