Steve Bannon Surrenders to FBI After Being Charged With Contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon Surrenders to FBI, After Being Charged With Contempt of Congress.

Steve Bannon Surrenders to FBI, After Being Charged With Contempt of Congress.

The former Trump administration White House Chief Strategist surrendered to authorities on Nov.

15.

He was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress on Nov.

12.

Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena charging him with contempt for refusing to provide records or testimony regarding the the Jan.

6 insurrection.

The subpoenas were issued by the House select committee that is currently investigating the insurrection.

Bannon spoke to reporters before appearing in federal court on Nov.

15.

This is going to be the misdemeanor from hell.

They took on the wrong guy, Steve Bannon, Trump Ally, via ABC News.

Bannon's lawyer also defended former President Donald Trump during Trump's second impeachment trial.

He claims that Bannon is protected by executive privilege from adhering to the House committee's subpoena.

Bannon was reportedly relaxed during his first court appearance relating to the charges.

He relinquished his passport and will not be able to conduct any international travel.

Before turning himself in to the FBI, Bannon was recording a promo for his popular radio program.

In the promo, he urges his supporters not to "take their eye off the ball.".

We're taking down the Biden regime, Steve Bannon, Trump Ally, via ABC News.

Bannon is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Nov.

18