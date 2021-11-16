The Good Doctor S05E07 Expired

The Good Doctor 5x07 "Expired" Season 5 Episode 7 Promo (Winter Finale) - After visiting a possible wedding venue, Shaun and Lea happen upon a terrible car accident and discover Alma (Natalee Linez), a young pregnant mother who has been badly injured and needs immediate medical attention.

Back at St.

Bonaventure, Alma’s condition worsens, and Shaun and Drs.

Lim and Jordan are forced to deliver the baby prematurely.

Meanwhile, Dr. Glassman is apprehensive when a figure from his past reaches out for help on all-new “The Good Doctor,” Monday, November 22nd on ABC.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.