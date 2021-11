Southwest Airlines worker sent to hospital after alleged assault by passenger

A Southwest Airlines employee was hospitalized in Dallas after being assaulted by a passenger, according to the airline and Dallas Police Department.

Southwest tells CNN in an email that a female passenger “verbally and physically” assaulted a female operations agent shortly after she was asked to get off a Southwest flight departing from Dallas Love Field to New York’s La Guardia Airport.

CNN has not been able to identify an attorney for Jackson at this time.