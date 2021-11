Chancellor hails jobs plan as unemployment falls

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has welcomed the UK's latest jobs figures, which show unemployment is continuing to fall despite the furlough scheme coming to an end.

He said: "Record numbers of people are in work, including 100,000 young people who have started jobs through our Kickstart scheme, so that's all testament to our plan for jobs working." Report by Buseld.

