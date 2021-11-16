Hardik Pandya clarifies after reports of watches seized by airport customs emerged | Oneindia News
Hardik Pandya clarifies after reports of watches seized by airport customs emerged | Oneindia News

Today, cricketer Hardik Pandya refuted reports that claimed two wrist watches worth ₹5 crore were seized from him at the Mumbai airport on his return from Dubai.

#HardikPandya #MumbaiAirport #T20WorldCup