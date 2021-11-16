5 delicious ways Food TikTok gets creative with Thanksgiving turkey

The most important guest at the Thanksgiving table is the turkey.Here are five delicious recipes that get creative with Thanksgiving turkey.Honey butter roasted turkey For the perfectly seasoned, crispy-skinned turkey, look no further than this recipe .Turkey eggs benedict Sometimes the best thing about Thanksgiving turkey is the recipes you make with leftovers.Smoked brown butter honey maple pepper turkey A delicious glaze is essential for any Thanksgiving turkey, and this recipe does not disappoint.Turkey sliders What could be a better way to serve Thanksgiving than on a biscuit?

.Rice Krispies turkey This turkey will definitely tickle your guests’ funny bones