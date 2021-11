Tory MP Christopher Chope tells female MP she needs to ‘apply her mind’

A Conservative MP has been criticised for his ‘problematic’ way of speaking to female colleagues.Christopher Chope told Tory MP Alicia Cearns during a debate on parliamentary standards in the House of Commons that she needed to “apply her mind”.Labour MP Jess Phillips criticised him for his ‘problematic’ way of speaking to women, adding there’s ‘nothing new there’.