Iman Shumpert On Being The First NBA Star To Make It To 'DWTS' Finals

ET Canada catches up with "Dancing With the Stars" pair Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert backstage where Shumpert reveals how he feels being the first NBA star to make it to the finals of the show.

Plus, Daniella shares how she hopes Iman's performance inspires other NBA stars to join the show.