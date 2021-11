Amanda Kloots On Dancing To Late Husband's Song On 'DWTS'

Amanda Kloots opens up backstage about her emotional performance with dance pro Alan Bersten set to her late husband Nick Cordero's song "Live Your Life" during the semifinals of "Dancing With The Stars".

"Dancing With The Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m.

ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv.com.