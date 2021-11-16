Baltic leaders urge EU to 'hold Belarus accountable for human trafficking'

On Monday, hundreds of migrants found themselves trapped at a border crossing unable to go forward or backward between Poland and Belarus.
'We ... condemn the actions taken by the Lukashenko regime instrumentalizing migrants for political purposes,' the presidents of..
