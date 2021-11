George Clooney on ‘Rust’ Tragedy and His On-Set Gun Safety Practices | THR News

During a visit to Marc Maron's 'WTF podcast,' the actor-director reflected on losing friend Brandon Lee when discussing the Oct.

21 fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins and wounding of director Joel Souza: "It’s a series of tragedies.

But also, a lot of stupid mistakes."