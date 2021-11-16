S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, HD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%.

Year to date, Home Depot registers a 45.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 6.9%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is lower by about 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group, trading down 3.4%, and West Pharmaceutical Services, trading up 2.8% on the day.