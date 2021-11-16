Wyoming Conservatives Won't Recognize Liz Cheney as Member

Wyoming Conservatives, Won't Recognize , Liz Cheney as Member.

'The New York Post' reports Republicans of Wyoming have voted to no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a member of its party.

Citing the congresswoman's continued critique of former President Donald Trump, Republicans voted 31-29 in favor of ousting Cheney from the party.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is no stranger to the hysterics of the Wyoming GOP.

The same set of lawmakers voted to cancel the congresswoman after she voted to have Donald Trump impeached after he incited insurrection at the US Capitol.

She was one of only ten House Republicans who voted to impeach the polarizing former president.

Liz Cheney is Wyoming's only member in the US House of Representatives.

One of a handful of anti-Trump Republicans, Cheney lost her seat as conference chair in May.

Far-right Republicans and ardent Trump supporters suggest Cheney isn't conservative enough.

She is bound by her oath to the Constitution.

Sadly a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man.

, Jeremy Adler, spokesperson for Liz Cheney, via The New York Post.

