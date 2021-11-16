Pfizer To Allow Its COVID Pill To Be Made and Sold for a Cheaper Price in Poorer Countries

Pfizer To Allow Its COVID Pill To Be , Made and Sold for a Cheaper Price , in Poorer Countries.

On Nov.

16, Pfizer announced it had signed a licensing agreement with the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool permitting more global access to its pill.

The agreement with the public health organization would , let generic manufacturers mass-produce the pill, in 95 low- and middle-income nations.

The company said this would help to provide the experimental COVID-19 pills to 53% of the global population.

But in order to work, Pfizer's pill, Paxlovid, , needs to be given in tandem with another antiviral drug, known as ritonavir.

.

According to the pharmaceutical company, an interim analysis of its clinical trial , showed an 89% efficacy rate in reducing coronavirus-induced hospitalization or death when given to participants within three days of exhibiting symptoms. .

According to the pharmaceutical company, an interim analysis of its clinical trial , showed an 89% efficacy rate in reducing coronavirus-induced hospitalization or death when given to participants within three days of exhibiting symptoms. .

On Nov.

16, the drugmaker said it asked the FDA to authorize the pill for high-risk, unvaccinated individuals.

On Nov.

16, the drugmaker said it asked the FDA to authorize the pill for high-risk, unvaccinated individuals.

Merck submitted its own COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, for emergency FDA approval in October.

It was approved for use in the U.K. on Nov.

4.

CNN reports that last month, Merck also announced a licensing agreement that , would allow broader access to its pill, in 105 low- and middle-income countries