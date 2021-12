Former Ole Miss QB Bo Wallace joins Holmes CC staff

Former Ole Miss and East Mississipp CC standout Bo Wallace joins the Holmes CC football program as their quarterbacks coach.

Wallace has been a part of two JUCO national titles and has coached at various spots after his Ole Miss career where he led the Rebels to three straight bowl games.

Holmes finished 0-9 this season but have a new head coach in Marcus Wood who Wallace played for when he was at East Mississippi CC.