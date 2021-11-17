Ambassador for the Townships | Court Interpreter who can speak 11 National Languages | Oneindia News

Royce Buda is one of the most important people at the Pretoria High Court.

The interpreter speaks 16 languages and therefore he is vital in most cases.

South Africa is a country with many languages.

There are 11 official languages in South Africa.

Everyone can testify in court in the language of their choice.

Royce Buda does more than interpret.

He has to be aware of different cultures and customs. He helps to ensure that everyone in the rainbow nation of South Africa has the same rights before the law, regardless of skin color or social status.

