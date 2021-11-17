Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in 600 Years to Occur This Week

The partial lunar eclipse will occur on the West Coast of the U.S. beginning in the late night hours of Nov.

18, .

And extending into the early morning hours of Nov.

19.

Those on the East Cost will have their best views of the eclipse starting at 2 a.m.

Nov.

19 until about 4 a.m.

It will be visible across the entire U.S. Partial lunar eclipses might not be quite as spectacular as total lunar eclipses – where the moon is completely covered in Earth's shadow – , NASA Statement, via 'USA Today'.

But they occur more frequently, NASA Statement, via 'USA Today'.

Watching the eclipse will be as simple as looking up at the clear night sky.

Astronomers offer specific instructions about where to find the moon during the hours of the eclipse.

The moon will be in Taurus and pleasingly placed some 6° — approximately the width of three fingers held together at arm’s length — , Diana Hannikainen, 'Sky & Telescope', via 'USA Today'.

Lower left of the pretty Pleiades open star cluster at the time of maximum eclipse, Diana Hannikainen, 'Sky & Telescope', via 'USA Today'.

This should provide great opportunities for some fun photos, Diana Hannikainen, 'Sky & Telescope', via 'USA Today'.

A lunar eclipse is the result of the earth passing between the moon and the sun, casting its shadow across the lunar surface.

According to NASA, two lunar eclipses will occur in 2022 during the months of May and November.

The upcoming lunar eclipse with be the final to occur this year