A 21-year-old has plenty of TikTokers in their feelings after sharing a video of his Ring

A 21-year-old has plenty of TikTokers in their feelings after sharing a video of his Ring Pop marriage proposal.TikTok has long been a home for wild, exciting and surprising proposal clips.This latest proposal, from user Daimon Lee (@daemxn) packed a powerful emotional punch.In the clip, Lee reveals he hid his real engagement ring inside of a fake Ring Pop candy wrapper.My girlfriend always joked about proposing with a Ring Pop when we were dating," Lee captioned the video, which now has over 11 million views.TikTok users were completely won over by the idea.Lee's proposal drew so much praise that, by popular demand, he even shared a second video — revealing the two have now been legally married.