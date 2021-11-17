Travis Scott and Drake Named in $750 Million Lawsuit Brought by Victims of Astroworld Festival

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of 125 victims of the deadly mass casualty event, including the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta who died from his injuries
Travis Scott, Drake, Apple, and Live Nation have been named in a $750 million lawsuit filed on behalf of 125 Astroworld victims.
Drake, who was on stage with Travis Scott at Houston's Astroworld music festival, has broken his silence on the tragic crowd..