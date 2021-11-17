Emma Watson Says Harry Potter Was 'My Home, My Family, My World' Ahead of 20th Anniversary Special
Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and more cast members reunite for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special coming to HBO Max on Jan.

1, 2022