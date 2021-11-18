Volvo Concept Recharge - Aerodynamic Features

The Concept Recharge visualises Volvo Cars’ path towards sustainable mobility Labelled a manifesto for Volvo Cars’ future, the pure electric Concept Recharge does much more than showcase the company’s future design language and product strategy.

With the Concept Recharge, Volvo Cars demonstrates the steps it will take in all areas of pure electric car development to reduce its cars’ and its overall carbon footprint.

The company plans to sell only fully electric cars by 2030 and aims to be a climate neutral and circular business by 2040.

By using sustainable materials inside the car, equipping it with tyres from recycled and renewable material, improving aerodynamics and through other measures, Volvo Cars can take huge steps to reduce its carbon impact through the car itself.

When combining those steps with the use of clean energy throughout a decarbonised supply chain, manufacturing process and use phase of the car, Volvo Cars believes it can reduce a car's lifecycle CO2 impact by 80 per cent versus a 2018 Volvo XC60, without losing the inherent premium qualities that Volvo cars have become known for.