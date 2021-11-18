Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport Press film

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the new flagship model in the 718 family – an uncompromising driver's car designed to impress with its lightweight construction, extremely agile chassis tuning, sophisticated aerodynamics and unique soundtrack.

On the Nürburgring Nordschleife, it outpaced its sibling, the 718 Cayman GT4, by more than 23 seconds with a time of 7:04.511 minutes on the 20.6 km version of the circuit.

The heart of this sports car, which is designed for maximum driving pleasure, is the 368 kW (500 PS) naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine.

The maximum torque is 450 Nm.

The low-ratio Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK) underpins the incredible acceleration.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 315 km/h.

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS can now be ordered at a base price of 141,338 euros (including 19 per cent VAT).

Deliveries are set to commence in December.

At the same time, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport racing version will celebrate its premiere in Los Angeles.

From 2022, the customer sports car will be launched in multiple national and international racing series.