Metro Detroit Forecast: The cold returns with a few lake effect showers

Colder and still breezy today with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Wind chills will be in the 30s all day, and drop into the 20s by sunset.
Lake effect snow showers are possible after dark.
Colder and still breezy today with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Wind chills will be in the 30s all day, and drop into the 20s by sunset.
Lake effect snow showers are possible after dark.
A few morning showers or flurries. Then partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s again today. Warmer weather moves in through the..