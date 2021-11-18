Taiwan holds ceremony for advanced F-16V fighter jets

Taiwan has officially commissioned its first F-16V combat wing as it upgrades its military hardware amid growing threats from mainland China.
CNN’s Will Ripley reports from Chiayi Air Base in southern Taiwan.
President Tsai Ing-wen oversaw the ceremony at an air base in the southern city of Chiayi alongside Sandra Oudkirk, Washington's de..