PM hails 'monumental' rail investment

Boris Johnson has said his government's rail investment plan for northern England and the Midlands will cut journey times and improve connectivity, despite being accused of breaking promises over HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

The prime minister said: "This is a monumental programme for rail investment … this is the biggest package of infrastructure investment in the East Midlands, the West Midlands and the whole of the north of the country for a century." Report by Buseld.

