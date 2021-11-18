Daily Dividend Report: LEA,NOC,BLK,A,HAL

The dividend is payable on December 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock from $0.50 to $0.77 per share.

"We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly cash dividend, which returns the dividend to pre-pandemic levels," said Gregory C.

Smith, Lear's Non-Executive Chairman.

"The dividend increase reflects the Board's confidence in the Company's financial strength and outlook and demonstrates our continued commitment to returning capital to shareholders." The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $1.57 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Dec.

15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov.

29, 2021.

BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.13 per share of common stock, payable December 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2021.

Agilent Technologies, today announced the company has increased its quarterly dividend to 21 cents per share of common stock, reflecting an 8% increase over the previous quarter.

The quarterly dividend will be paid on Jan.

26, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan.

4, 2022.

Halliburton announced today that its board of directors declared a 2021 fourth quarter dividend of four and one-half cents a share on the Company's common stock payable on December 22, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2021.