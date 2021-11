PM continues to avoid apology over Tory sleaze

Boris Johnson has once again refused to apologise for the handling of sleaze allegations in the Conservative Party.

The prime minister told ITV News: "I've said what I've had to say and you've had all sorts of good accounts about that." Report by Buseld.

