Lady Gaga on challenges becoming Patrizia Reggiani

Lady Gaga has spoken about the challenges of her new film House of Gucci, in which she transforms into Patrizia Reggiani - the ex-wife of fashion heir Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted of having him murdered.

She said: "I spoke in my accent for six months before we started filming and then I continued to speak in it for three and a half months ... what was challenging was feeling the real life symptoms of being Patrizia all the time." Report by Buseld.

