Kyle Rittenhouse Shootings: Animated Reenactment

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN — The jury is deliberating in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men and wounded a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

Rittenhouse, then 17, had travelled to Kenosha on Aug.

25, 2020, from Antioch, Illinois as protests marred by looting, arson and rioting gripped the city following the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and says he went to Kenosha to protect a car dealership.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts.

He faces life in prison for the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide.