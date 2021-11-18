CVS To Close 900 Stores

CVS To Close , 900 Stores.

On Nov.

18, CVS Health announced it is shuttering 900 stores over the next three years.

The move is to make sure it has the "right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business" amid changing "consumer buying patterns.".

We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence, Karen Lynch, CVS CEO, via statement.

CNN reports the closures will cost CVS about $1 billion.

According to Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, the move is a result of the drug store chain having "too many overlapping locations.".

Too many stores are stuck in the past with bad lighting, depressing interiors, messy merchandising, and a weak assortment of products.

They are not destinations or places where people go out of anything other than necessity, Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, via CNN.

CNN reports CVS intends to remodel some of its stores to feature more health services