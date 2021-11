23ABC News morning sports update | Friday, November 19, 2021

Former Bakersfield Condor Stuart Skinner made his third start in net this season for the Edmonton Oilers and picked up his first win.

The Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team were looking for their first road win this season.

The 'Runners stay winless on the road with a 10 point loss.

They return home on Monday to play Colorado College.