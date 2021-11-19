7 Stats You May Not Have Known About Men's Health (International Men's Day)

In honor of International Men’s Day, here are seven health statistics about men that you may not have known.

1.

On average, men worldwide die about seven years sooner than women.

2.

Diabetes is 1.2 times more common in Asian American men.

3.

12.4 percent of men over the age of 18 are in “fair” or “poor health.”.

4.

About 37 percent of men over the age of 20 are classified as obese.

.

5.

Men are roughly 20 percent more likely than women to suffer from colorblindness.

6.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer for men in the United States.

7.

Men are more likely to develop oral and throat cancer than women