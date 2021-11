Your self-driving robotaxi is almost here | Aicha Evans

We've been hearing about self-driving cars for years, but autonomous vehicle entrepreneur Aicha Evans thinks we need to dream more daringly.

In this exciting talk, she introduces us to robotaxis: fully autonomous, eco-friendly shuttles that would take you from place to place and take up less space on the streets than personal cars.

Learn how this new technology works -- and what a future where we hail robotaxis would look like.