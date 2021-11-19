Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry On 'Tick, Tick...Boom'

Vanessa Hudgens says she felt "seen" by Lin-Manuel Miranda, director of her new film "Tick, Tick...Boom".
Plus, Joshua Henry shares what it was like to see co-star Andrew Garfield sing in the musical biopic.
Vanessa Hudgens says she felt "seen" by Lin-Manuel Miranda, director of her new film "Tick, Tick...Boom".
Plus, Joshua Henry shares what it was like to see co-star Andrew Garfield sing in the musical biopic.
tick tick BOOM Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature..