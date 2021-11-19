WTA Threatens To Pull Out Of China Without Proof of Peng Shuai's Safety

On November 19, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said that it has still not been in contact with missing Chinese player Peng Shuai.

BBC reports that Shuai disappeared after accusing a top Chinese government official of sexual assault.

WTA chairman Steve Simon told the BBC that the association will not hold events in China next year without proof of Shuai's safety.

Simon reportedly said that "no amount of money" would stop the tour from pulling events out of China.

According to the BBC, fears about the 35-year-old athlete's welfare have grown since she accused former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her into a sexual relationship.

Shuai posted her accusation on Chinese social media site Weibo.

The post was deleted shortly after.

Shuai is a two-time Grand Slam winner and was rated world number one doubles player.

The WTA's Simon said that proof of Shuai's safety and an open investigation into her allegations were of the utmost importance to the WTA.

This is not about the money, this is about doing what is right and making sure Peng Shuai is safe and free.

The sad part about this is that we have some tremendous partners and some tremendous friendships in China, Steve Simon, Women's Tennis Association chairman, via BBC.

We don't want to be in this position, but at the end of the day this is one of those decisions where compromises are not acceptable, Steve Simon, Women's Tennis Association chairman, via BBC.

We cannot stand by compromises.

This is a right and wrong issue, Steve Simon, Women's Tennis Association chairman, via BBC