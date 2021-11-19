Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman in US History To Hold Presidential Powers

Kamala Harris , Becomes First Woman in US History, To Hold Presidential Powers.

On Nov.

19, President Biden had to be put under anesthesia to receive a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Before the procedure, he temporarily transferred presidential powers to Vice President Harris.

The act made her the first woman to ever hold such powers in American history.

When speaking about the vice president, press secretary Jen Psaki said, "she makes history every day.".

But certainly today that was another chapter in that history.

And I think that will be noted for many women [and] young girls across the country, Jen Psaki, via statement.

Psaki said President Biden is "in good spirits," and he resumed his duties at around 11:35 a.m.

That same day.

He will remain at Walter Reed to complete the rest of his medical exam and return to the White House shortly after